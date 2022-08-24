Man arrested after threatening Dollar General store clerks

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A robbery suspect is behind bars in Columbia County after sheriff’s deputies say he threatened store clerks with a bottle of gasoline.

Deputies say Emmanuel Ratliff, 32, stole from two Dollar Generals on August 16th and August 20th.

He opened the register himself at the first Dollar General.

He threatened the clerks at the second store to get them to open for him but they refused and he ran away.

He was taken into custody at Windsong Apartments in Lake City.

