Marion County Commissioner Carl Zalak wins district 4 primary race, while two new members are added to the school board

By Taylor Simpson
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 12:25 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County will have the same county commissioner for the district four seat for a fourth term, but there will be two new school board members.

After the votes were totaled incumbent Carl Zalak defeated Rachel Sams and Keith Poole with 38% of the vote.

The commission race was close at the beginning with Rachel Sams having the early lead with more votes for early voting and vote by mail. But Zalak’s supporters showed up to the polls giving him the win.

He will face write-in candidates Brian Donnelly and Seth Posner in November.

“We were just so excited we got a chance to serve Marion County and we get this finish this and make it strong. Marion county is an incredible place and we’re going to continue to make it a place where family still matters,” said Zalak.

Onto the school board races where they’ll be two new school board members. In district two Lori Conrad defeated Joseph Suranni with nearly 73% of the vote.

For the district, three-seat incumbent Eric Cummings was victorious beating out Steve Swett with a little more than 60 percent of the vote.

In the school board district five race Dr. Sarah James defeated Taylor Smith with almost 65% of the vote.

Marion County Commissioner Carl Zalak wins district 4 primary race, while two new members are...
