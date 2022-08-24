Mom, 72, dies after son sets her on fire, police say

By WXII Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 1:41 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WXII) - The son of a 72-year-old North Carolina woman is accused of setting her on fire, resulting in her death.

The Winston-Salem Police Department received a report early Monday morning of a woman on fire outside of a home.

Police say the 72-year-old woman’s son, James Parker, had become upset and poured gasoline on his mother while she was on the porch. He then lit her on fire, according to police.

Police say they were able to extinguish the flames. The woman was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Parker was taken into custody and is facing a murder charge.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

