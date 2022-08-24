Paige’s Kitchen: Lemon Cannellini Beans

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This recipe is best if you make it the day before and let the beans have time to soak in all the lemon and garlic flavors. My family loves this as a salad served on greens or on a toasted baguette as an appetizer. If you are searching for the perfect dish to offer a vegetarian friend for lunch or dinner, your search is over. The beans have the best flavor if you serve them at room temperature. Enjoy!

Ingredients

1/3 cup olive oil

Finely grated zest of 1 medium lemon

Juice of 1 medium lemon

1 medium shallot, diced (about 1/4 cup)

1 clove garlic, grated or minced

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more as needed Freshly ground black pepper

2 (15-ounce) cans cannellini beans, drained and rinsed

1/3 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves

1/4 cup chopped fresh oregano leaves

Directions

Place the olive oil, lemon zest and juice, shallot, garlic, salt, and several grinds of coarse black pepper in a bowl and whisk to combine. Add the white beans, parsley, and oregano and toss to combine. Taste and season with more salt and pepper as needed. Before serving I usually add another splash of lemon juice.

