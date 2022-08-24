Paige’s Kitchen: Lemon Cannellini Beans

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This recipe is best if you make it the day before and let the beans have time to soak in all the lemon and garlic flavors. My family loves this as a salad served on greens or on a toasted baguette as an appetizer. If you are searching for the perfect dish to offer a vegetarian friend for lunch or dinner, your search is over. The beans have the best flavor if you serve them at room temperature. Enjoy!

Ingredients

  • 1/3 cup olive oil
  • Finely grated zest of 1 medium lemon
  • Juice of 1 medium lemon
  • 1 medium shallot, diced (about 1/4 cup)
  • 1 clove garlic, grated or minced
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more as needed Freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 (15-ounce) cans cannellini beans, drained and rinsed
  • 1/3 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh oregano leaves

Directions

Place the olive oil, lemon zest and juice, shallot, garlic, salt, and several grinds of coarse black pepper in a bowl and whisk to combine. Add the white beans, parsley, and oregano and toss to combine. Taste and season with more salt and pepper as needed. Before serving I usually add another splash of lemon juice.

RELATED: Paige’s Kitchen: Grilled Peaches

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monkeypox Outbreak
First Monkeypox case reported in Alachua County
Semi-truck and car collide head-on killing one person on U.S. 441 in High Springs
Driver fleeing traffic stop causes deadly head-on crash in High Springs
Kaitlynn Smith, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting.
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting in Marion County
Five people injured in wreck on I-75 in High Springs
Baby ejected during wreck on I-75 in High Springs

Latest News

FDOT hold pedestrian safety event at UF on the corner of University Avenue and 13th Street
University of Florida, FDOT team up to keep pedestrians safe
Columbia County Supervisor of Elections Office
Columbia County Report: Election night reporting issues resolved
Columbia County Supervisor of Elections Office
Columbia County Report: Election night reporting issues resolved
Paige’s Kitchen: Lemon Cannellini Beans