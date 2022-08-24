Patience might be required with young Gator roster

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A lot of eyeballs will be on Ben Hill Griffin Stadium a week from Saturday, but those around the Gator football program understand the opener against Utah is not a one-game season.

Patience might have be required with a Florida team that’s largely unproven, from quarterback to receiver, from pass coverage to defensive line.

This doesn’t mean the Gators are weak. It does mean many players at key positions haven’t reached their ceiling yet, and that’s one of the reasons why Florida was picked to finish only fourth in the SEC East. Billy Napier is focused on the long-term.

“We’re going to have players on the team who make significant strides throughout the season,” said Napier.

“And I’m not Just talking about the players. If we go back to some of the things I said before this is the first time we’ve done everything with the new group of players, at a new place, with a new staff, we’re learning.”

Five Florida players were voted to preseason All-SEC teams by league coaches on Tuesday. Guard O’Cyrus Torrence was a First Team selection, while pass rusher Brenton Cox and defensive lineman Gervon Dexter were chosen for the Second Team. Linebacker Ventrell Miller and safety Trey Dean III were picked for the Third Team.

