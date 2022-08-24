Patience might be required with young Gator roster

UF picked only fourth in SEC East
By Kevin Wells
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A lot of eyeballs will be on Ben Hill Griffin Stadium a week from Saturday, but those around the Gator football program understand the opener against Utah is not a one-game season.

Patience might have be required with a Florida team that’s largely unproven, from quarterback to receiver, from pass coverage to defensive line.

This doesn’t mean the Gators are weak. It does mean many players at key positions haven’t reached their ceiling yet, and that’s one of the reasons why Florida was picked to finish only fourth in the SEC East. Billy Napier is focused on the long-term.

“We’re going to have players on the team who make significant strides throughout the season,” said Napier.
“And I’m not Just talking about the players. If we go back to some of the things I said before this is the first time we’ve done everything with the new group of players, at a new place, with a new staff, we’re learning.”

Five Florida players were voted to preseason All-SEC teams by league coaches on Tuesday. Guard O’Cyrus Torrence was a First Team selection, while pass rusher Brenton Cox and defensive lineman Gervon Dexter were chosen for the Second Team. Linebacker Ventrell Miller and safety Trey Dean III were picked for the Third Team.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monkeypox Outbreak
First Monkeypox case reported in Alachua County
Semi-truck and car collide head-on killing one person on U.S. 441 in High Springs
Driver fleeing traffic stop causes deadly head-on crash in High Springs
Kaitlynn Smith, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting.
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting in Marion County
Five people injured in wreck on I-75 in High Springs
Baby ejected during wreck on I-75 in High Springs

Latest News

Gainesville H.S., Tuesday
H.S. Volleyball: GHS sweeps Columbia
1A Region 4 program went 5-5 last season
Countdown To Kickoff: Bronson Eagles
Ben Shelton, of the United States, plays during the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament...
UF tennis player Ben Shelton to turn pro
Heavener Training Facility, Monday
A tour of UF’s new training facility