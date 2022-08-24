Perry man sentenced for drug trafficking

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Perry has been found guilty of drug trafficking charges in federal court.

44-year-old Beyah Basha was convicted of two counts of distribution of meth and conspiracy to distribute meth by a jury.

Prosecutors say Basha sold drugs to undercover informants multiple times.

He was on house arrest at the time for previous drug charges.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled in November at the federal courthouse in Tallahassee.

He faces a possible sentence of 25 years to life.

TRENDING STORY: Alachua County precincts ran out of Republican ballots on election day

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monkeypox Outbreak
First Monkeypox case reported in Alachua County
Semi-truck and car collide head-on killing one person on U.S. 441 in High Springs
Driver fleeing traffic stop causes deadly head-on crash in High Springs
Kaitlynn Smith, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting.
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting in Marion County
Five people injured in wreck on I-75 in High Springs
Baby ejected during wreck on I-75 in High Springs

Latest News

Perry man sentenced for drug trafficking
“I have problems”: Carjacker damages inside of patrol car after high speed chase
TV20's Chris Pinson prepares to strike his putt on the par-3 11th hole of Ocala National.
Tee Time Week 11: Pinson vs. The Pro (Ocala National)
LCPD officials say that are working alongside the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office in...
Lake City police arrest juvenile on firearms charges