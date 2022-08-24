Perry man sentenced for drug trafficking

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Perry has been found guilty of drug trafficking charges in federal court.

44-year-old Beyah Basha was convicted of two counts of distribution of meth and conspiracy to distribute meth by a jury.

Prosecutors say Basha sold drugs to undercover informants multiple times.

He was on house arrest at the time for previous drug charges.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled in November at the federal courthouse in Tallahassee.

He faces a possible sentence of 25 years to life.

