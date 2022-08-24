Precincts in High Springs, Newberry, and Alachua ran out of Republican ballots on election day

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Elections officials say precincts in High Springs, Newberry, and Alachua ran out of Republican ballots.

Officials say Precinct 20 at the High Springs Civic Center, Precinct Four at the Equestrian Center in Newberry, and Precinct 64 at the Forest Grove Baptist Church in Alachua ran out of Republican ballots.

Alachua County Republican Party Chair, Ed Braddy, was at the High Springs voting location just after 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Braddy says he also tried calling the Supervisor of Elections Office and either was sent to voicemail or put on hold by an employee without an answer.

“This is voter suppression through incompetence the pattern of voting is well-established so to short chain Republican voters at these key precincts that are 30 minutes from downtown supervisors’ office is baffling, said Braddy.”

Elections official Aaron Klein tells TV20 that it is too early to tell what caused this problem.

“There were a shortage of ballots temporarily but our staff really worked diligently to ensure we had staff going out to these locations making sure they had enough ballots for operations to continue, said Klein.”

A High Springs voter says her precinct was very crowded with lines going out the doors.

“It is upsetting a lot to the voters in this community to be able to deal with that you’re expected to have your vote count, said voter Christina Stengel.”

Klein says voters waiting in line when the polls closed were able to vote.

Republican State Senator Keith Perry wrote, “what we know for an absolute fact is Republican votes have been suppressed.”

