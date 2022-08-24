Tee Time Week 11: Pinson vs. The Pro (Ocala National)

Pinson goes head-to-head with the Superintendent of Ocala National
In week 11 of Tee Time, Chris Pinson goes toe-to-toe against Ocala National's Superintendent.
By Chris Pinson
Published: Aug. 24, 2022
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - In week 11 of TV20′s summer golf series, Tee Time, Chris Pinson heads down to Marion County for round three of Pinson vs. The Pro.

Pinson finds himself at beautiful Ocala National Golf Club, where he’s pitted against the Superintendent, Pedro Diaz.

The two square off on the par-3 third hole. The hole plays 147 yards from the gold tees. There isn’t any trouble standing between the tee box and the hole, until you get to the green. The elevated green slopes from back to front and is protected by a large bunker on the lefthand side. While there isn’t any hazard to worry about on the right side, due to the elevated green, if you happen to miss the green, then you’ve got a severe uphill shot that would require a high, soft touch to land the ball on the green and navigate a large hump in the middle of it. Since the pin is located on the back left side of the green for this duel, both players would be wise to hit the middle of the green, or, taking a daring chance and try to carry the bunker to a much smaller landing area by the pin.

Ocala National Golf Club is located at 4782 NW 80th Ave, Ocala, FL 34482. To book a tee time, lesson, or hold an event there click here.

