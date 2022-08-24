Two candidates are heading to a run-off for the Gainesville mayoral seat

By Kristin Chase
Published: Aug. 24, 2022
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Ed Bielarski and Harvey Ward are heading to the run-off in November.

Ed Bielarski celebrated his journey to the general election at a local restaurant.

He says says he knocked on 13,000 doors and went through 3 pairs of shoes.

He plans to do the same thing to prepare for the November election while speaking about issues.

“Obviously fiscal responsibility. We’ve been on a two decade long drought in terms of fiscal responsibility. We need to stop taking money from the utility that they don’t actually have and forces people into a regressive tax situation. We need to stop the war on single family homes and we need an affordable renewable program” said Bielarski.

Harvey Ward celebrated at a local brewery with his supporters.

He said he expected the election to go into a run-off.

He will now continue his campaigning by addressing key issues.

“I want to talk about things that we need to do moving forward as the city. We need to absolutely focus on pedestrian and bike safety, we need to look on the other side of safe streets and gun violence. We need to make sure that we can really focus on renewable and affordable energy” said Ward.

The general election will be on November 8th and who ever wins takes office in January of 2023.

