University of Florida, FDOT team up to keep pedestrians safe

FDOT hold pedestrian safety event at UF on the corner of University Avenue and 13th Street(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new school year is starting at the University of Florida and leaders are working with Florida Department of Transportation officials to keep pedestrians safe on a dangerous roadway.

UF officials including President Kent Fuchs joined with FDOT at the intersection of West University Avenue and 13th Street on the first day of classes for students. They encouraged passing students to be observant and avoid jaywalking on the roadway.

In recent years, a number of pedestrians have been hit on University Avenue, including UF students Maggie Paxton and Sophia Lambert.

UF alumni and FDOT engineer says keeping students safe is personal for him.

“We are out here safety awareness, Gators keeping Gators safe, me being a Gator we are out here trying to do handouts and raise awareness to our students to make sure they use the proper crosswalks,” FDOT District 2 Director of Operations Travis Humphries said.

The department is also adding traffic lights at the intersections of West University Avenue at 19th and 16th streets. Humphries says this will help keep pedestrians safe as they cross the road.

