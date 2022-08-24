Voter turnout lower than expected in some North Central Florida counties

Voters in Alachua County cast their ballots in the Florida Primary Election
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Many North Central Florida supervisors of elections have expressed disappointment about the low voter turnout on election day.

In Alachua County, less than 30 percent of eligible voters cast a ballot in the Florida Primary Election on Tuesday. The county had far from a perfect election day with voters at multiple precincts waiting after 7 p.m. for more Republican ballots to be delivered.

Bradford County voter turnout was about one percent higher than Alachua County’s at 31 percent. Elections Office officials report 5,604 people cast a ballot in the election.

Columbia County reported a 23 percent voter turnout, the lowest in the region. Supervisor of Elections Tomi Brown says the fact it was a primary election may have impacted the turnout.

Dixie County reported a 31 percent turnout. Gilchrist County reported a more than 35 percent voter turnout, which is the highest in the region. Levy County had a nearly 32 percent voter turnout.

In Marion County, nearly 28 percent of eligible voters cast a ballot for a total of 74,070 ballots cast. Union County reported a 29 percent voter turnout.

