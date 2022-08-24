Women lead the charge in Congressional District 3 race

CD #3 Primary Winners
(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 12:38 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -In the Congressional District 3 primary race, the women have got the men beat. Democrat Danielle Hawk of Gainesville earned 67% of the vote. She beat out Tom Wells, who for the second time, tried to win the Democratic nomination.

RELATED STORY: Republican congressional candidate drops out before the election

Incumbent Kat Cammack is a landslide winner, earning 85% of the vote, against her competitor Justin Waters of Alachua. Candidate Manuel Asensio dropped out of the race, on Monday.

Cammack has her competitor long beat in financial contributions, showing around $2 million dollars in campaign funds. She’ll face Hawk for CD #3 in November’s general election.

