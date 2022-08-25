Black C Art will host a short reading of author Salman Rushdie’s work

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Following an attack on author Salman Rushdie, people will perform short readings of the author’s work on Thursday.

The reading will be performed at Black C Art at 201 SE 2nd Ave suite 111 in Gainesville.

It will begin at 1 p.m.

People can share a short excerpt from Salman Rushdie, that is one to five minutes long, or just come to listen.

Light refreshments will be served.

