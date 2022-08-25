Black C Art will host a short reading of author Salman Rushdie’s work

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Following an attack on author Salman Rushdie, people will perform short readings of the author’s work on Thursday.

The reading will be performed at Black C Art at 201 SE 2nd Ave suite 111 in Gainesville.

It will begin at 1 p.m.

People can share a short excerpt from Salman Rushdie, that is one to five minutes long, or just come to listen.

Light refreshments will be served.

