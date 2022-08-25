Columbia County school resource deputies arrest teen for illegal gun possession

FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) -Columbia County School Resource Deputies arrested 14-year-old Kellen Woolf on Wednesday for illegally possessing a firearm. Deputies were tipped off that a video showed Woolf smoking marijuana and holding a gun.

Deputies found Woolf did not have the gun while on campus, instead, the firearm was at his home. The gun was reported stolen from another county.

Woolf is charged with grand theft of a firearm, dealing in stolen property and unlawful possession of a firearm.

