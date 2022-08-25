Columbia County school resource deputies arrest teen for illegal gun possession

Kellen Woolf of Fort White
Kellen Woolf of Fort White(WCJB)
By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) -Columbia County School Resource Deputies arrested 14-year-old Kellen Woolf on Wednesday for illegally possessing a firearm. Deputies were tipped off that a video showed Woolf smoking marijuana and holding a gun.

RELATED STORY: Second student brings gun to Putnam County elementary school

Deputies found Woolf did not have the gun while on campus, instead, the firearm was at his home. The gun was reported stolen from another county.

Woolf is charged with grand theft of a firearm, dealing in stolen property and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi-truck and car collide head-on killing one person on U.S. 441 in High Springs
Driver fleeing traffic stop causes deadly head-on crash in High Springs
Kaitlynn Smith, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting.
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting in Marion County
Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car
WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville
Five people injured in wreck on I-75 in High Springs
Baby ejected during wreck on I-75 in High Springs

Latest News

Shelter staff says they are carefully intaking pets through a managed program.
‘We hope to move forward in a positive direction’: Alachua County animal shelter found homes for hundreds of animals
Second student brings gun to Putnam County elementary school
Gainesville Child Porn Arrest
MCSO ARRESTS TWO OHIO FUGITIVES