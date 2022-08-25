Community group to hold press conference demanding lower GRU bills

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Community Leaders United and other groups are holding a press conference on Gainesville Regional Utilities bills on Thursday.

The press conference is to announce the next steps to address GRU rate increases and harmful policies.

Leading the conference is Florida for All officials.

RELATED: Coalition of community groups call for lower GRU prices

They will be joined by the Alachua County Labor Coalition, Florida Immigrant Coalition, and others.

It will be held at 5 p.m. outside of the Gainesville Regional Utilities downtown building.

Art Adkins explains the history behind the most famous bird Warner Bros. has to offer, Tweety...
Robin Kite, 39, (left) and James Kite, 39, (right) Columbia County Jail booking photo
Two arrested for harboring missing Columbia County teenager
Diyonne McGraw wins SBAC District 2 seat after being removed in 2021
