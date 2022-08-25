Community group to hold press conference demanding lower GRU bills

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Community Leaders United and other groups are holding a press conference on Gainesville Regional Utilities bills on Thursday.

The press conference is to announce the next steps to address GRU rate increases and harmful policies.

Leading the conference is Florida for All officials.

They will be joined by the Alachua County Labor Coalition, Florida Immigrant Coalition, and others.

It will be held at 5 p.m. outside of the Gainesville Regional Utilities downtown building.

