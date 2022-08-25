Countdown To Kickoff: Interlachen Rams

INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - With the start of their high school football season just over 24 hours away, the Interlachen Rams are ready to rumble this fall.

“I’m just looking for a better season than last year, honestly,” said Interlachen senior wide receiver Rickey Astin. “I feel like since most of the team’s seniors, I feel like we’re going to bring more than we did last year.”

The Rams return 10 upperclassmen, who are eager to showoff their hard work from the offseason and improve on their 3-6 mark as a year ago.

“Our offense will be great this year,” said Interlachen senior quarterback Reginald Allen Jr. “It will be magnificent. We got new quarterback coming in, I can play receiver, tight end so I feel like I can make some things happen on offense.”

“One of the things I want to improve upon is just getting stronger, said Interlachen head coach Erik Gibson. “We’ve been in the weight room all summer getting stronger. A lot of the games last year came down to the 4th quarter came down to the 4th quarter and we were a little bit weaker than some of the other teams, so I think getting bigger and stronger in the weight room will help us out.”

Interlachen has had a losing record 10 of the last 11 seasons competing in Class 3A...but now the rams will play independently, in the Sunshine State Athletic Conference.

“We felt like we could compete a little bit better in that conference instead of being in a region against Tocoi Creek and Palatka, said Gibson. Schools with larger numbers that we did. We look forward to it being competitive throughout the year and hopefully win a championship at the end of the year.

“We excited for the season because it’s mostly all the guys senior year,” said Interlachen senior tight end and linebacker Der’Tavius Mack. We really trying to end on something special for sure.”

The Rams will try to get their season off on the right foot when Interlachen goes heads up with lake Weir on August 26.

