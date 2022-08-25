Countdown To Kickoff: Williston Red Devils

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) -A program with just one winning season in the last dozen years has lured a seven-time state champion coach back to North Central Florida. If that doesn’t sound right to you, then you must not know new Williston coach Robby Pruitt.

“We’ve got our plate full but I think it’s a place where I was at Florida before had a winning program and had good football and I think it can be build back up to be that,” said Pruitt of his new job.

Among Pruitt’s accolades--A three-peat at Union County in the mid-1990′s. Like the Fightin’ Tigers, his new team, the Red Devils, play in Class 1A-Rural where football is part of the fabric of each town.

“There’s no replacement for that, that’s what it’s all about,” said Pruitt. “Kids being proud of where they’re from and the town being proud of the kids, and everybody working for a common cause.”

The Red Devils do have personnel, much of it coming via transfer. Quarterback Shooby Coleman and running back Kyree Edwards are both wearing pitch-forks after combining for 20 touchdowns at GHS last fall. Williston also returns talented running back Edariyon Wesley, and two-way playmaker Jharez Williams.

Most of all, Williston now produces a fun environment even after last year’s 1-8 record.

“There’s a lot more buy-in going on, a lot more players are buying in,” said Coleman. “And the dedication and work ethic, it all came up.”

“It feels great, I have mixed feelings with this being my last year,” said senior linebacker Trace Clemenzi.

”We’ve worked hard to get this far, and I’m just excited, as excited as I can be.”

The Red Devils kick off on Friday versus Hamilton County. And if their veteran leader can maximize Williston’s talent, this might turn out to be a devil of a team.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.