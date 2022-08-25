DHS shuts down disinformation board

The Department of Homeland Security’s disinformation board has officially been disbanded.
The Department of Homeland Security’s disinformation board has officially been disbanded.(Source: DHS)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (CNN) - The Department of Homeland Security’s disinformation board has officially been disbanded.

The board was originally intended to coordinate the department’s activities related to fighting disinformation aimed at the U.S. public.

However, intense Republican-led backlash forced it to be put on hold back in May.

Nina Jankowicz, an expert on Russian disinformation, resigned at that time because the future of the board seemed uncertain.

GOP lawmakers accused her of being biased because of her past tweets on Hunter Biden’s laptop and the discredited Steele dossier.

Even though the board no longer exists, DHS officials said they will continue the fight against disinformation that undermines America’s security.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi-truck and car collide head-on killing one person on U.S. 441 in High Springs
Driver fleeing traffic stop causes deadly head-on crash in High Springs
Kaitlynn Smith, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting.
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting in Marion County
Five people injured in wreck on I-75 in High Springs
Baby ejected during wreck on I-75 in High Springs
Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car
WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville

Latest News

Professional tennis player Novak Djokovic is pictured in this photo from June 17, 2018....
Unvaccinated Djokovic out of US Open; can’t travel to States
4 charts that show what Biden’s student loan forgiveness means for America
Pete Arredondo, the police chief of Uvalde schools, faces possible firing Wednesday after a...
Uvalde school police chief fired for response to shooting
Art Adkins explains the history behind the most famous bird Warner Bros. has to offer, Tweety...
North Central Florida Treasures: Tweety Bird resin figure
Robin Kite, 39, (left) and James Kite, 39, (right) Columbia County Jail booking photo
Two arrested for harboring missing Columbia County teenager