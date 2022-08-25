Dixie County woman was arrested for trafficking fentanyl and introducing contraband

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman in Dixie County was arrested after trying to smuggle drugs into a prison.

Dixie County sheriff’s deputies and department of corrections officers arrested 50-year-old Shannon Scialdone for trying to smuggle 50 grams of fentanyl and about 100 Suboxone strips into the Cross City Correctional Institute.

Scialdone is currently being held at the Dixie County Jail on charges of trafficking Fentanyl and introducing contraband among other charges.

