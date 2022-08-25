Diyonne McGraw wins SBAC District 2 seat after being removed in 2021

Diyonne McGraw wins SBAC District 2 seat after being removed in 2021
By Kristin Chase
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Diyonne McGraw beat Mildred Russell for the District 2 seat.

McGraw was elected in 2020 and removed in 2021 by Governor Ron Desantos for living outside her district.

She won the vote with 56.97%.

TV20′s Kristin Chase sits down with McGraw, to discuss her reaction to the win, her goals, and issues on the school board.

