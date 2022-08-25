Diyonne McGraw wins SBAC District 2 seat after being removed in 2021

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Diyonne McGraw beat Mildred Russell for the District 2 seat.

McGraw was elected in 2020 and removed in 2021 by Governor Ron Desantos for living outside her district.

She won the vote with 56.97%.

TV20′s Kristin Chase sits down with McGraw, to discuss her reaction to the win, her goals, and issues on the school board.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.