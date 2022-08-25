Florida Gateway College takes on donation of vehicles for law enforcement training

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OLUSTEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Gateway College has two new cars for the law enforcement training program at the school’s Baker County campus.

The Baker County Sheriff’s Office donated the service vehicles.

Sheriff Scotty Rhoden and Undersheriff Randy Crews joined FGC President Lawrence Barrett at the Baker County campus to celebrate the donation.

