Gainesville man arrested for child porn, soliciting a child

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville resident is charged with several counts of child porn and soliciting a child to commit sexual acts.

In September, Gainesville Police Department officers say they received a tip about the online activities of Wladimir Symonette, 36.

He was arrested in July on the solicitation charges.

TRENDING: Gainesville toddler shoots himself while playing with gun

A forensic analysis of his devices found 21 images of child sex abuse and 52 images or videos police say are questionable in nature.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi-truck and car collide head-on killing one person on U.S. 441 in High Springs
Driver fleeing traffic stop causes deadly head-on crash in High Springs
Kaitlynn Smith, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting.
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting in Marion County
Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car
WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville
Five people injured in wreck on I-75 in High Springs
Baby ejected during wreck on I-75 in High Springs

Latest News

Gainesville Child Porn Arrest
MCSO ARRESTS TWO OHIO FUGITIVES
CHILD SHOT UPDATE
Ashlee Baker, 37, (left) and Dean Baker, 35, (right) Marion County Jail booking photos
MCSO arrests two homicide suspects from Ohio