Gainesville man arrested for child porn, soliciting a child

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville resident is charged with several counts of child porn and soliciting a child to commit sexual acts.

In September, Gainesville Police Department officers say they received a tip about the online activities of Wladimir Symonette, 36.

He was arrested in July on the solicitation charges.

A forensic analysis of his devices found 21 images of child sex abuse and 52 images or videos police say are questionable in nature.

