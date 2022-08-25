MCSO arrests two homicide suspects from Ohio

Ashlee Baker, 37, (left) and Dean Baker, 35, (right) Marion County Jail booking photos
Ashlee Baker, 37, (left) and Dean Baker, 35, (right) Marion County Jail booking photos(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two fugitives wanted for murder in Ohio have been captured in North Central Florida.

Dean Baker, 35, and Ashlee Fletcher, 37 of Greenville, Ohio, were arrested on Wednesday night at a truck stop near Ocala.

They were wanted in connection to the death of a man found in a shallow grave on a farm in western Ohio earlier this month.

TRENDING: Gainesville toddler shoots himself while playing with gun

Baker and Fletcher will be at the Marion County Jail until they can be extradited back to Ohio.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi-truck and car collide head-on killing one person on U.S. 441 in High Springs
Driver fleeing traffic stop causes deadly head-on crash in High Springs
Kaitlynn Smith, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting.
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting in Marion County
Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car
WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville
Five people injured in wreck on I-75 in High Springs
Baby ejected during wreck on I-75 in High Springs

Latest News

Former Superintendent Carlee Simon at an Alachua County School Board meeting
No future for former Superintendent Carlee Simon in Alachua County Public Schools, McGraw says
Putnam County Sheriff's Office File
Second student brings gun to Putnam County elementary school
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Lamplighter Mobile Home Community in Gainesville
Gainesville toddler shoots himself while playing with gun