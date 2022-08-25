MCSO arrests two homicide suspects from Ohio

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two fugitives wanted for murder in Ohio have been captured in North Central Florida.

Dean Baker, 35, and Ashlee Fletcher, 37 of Greenville, Ohio, were arrested on Wednesday night at a truck stop near Ocala.

They were wanted in connection to the death of a man found in a shallow grave on a farm in western Ohio earlier this month.

Baker and Fletcher will be at the Marion County Jail until they can be extradited back to Ohio.

