No future for former Superintendent Carlee Simon in Alachua County Public Schools, McGraw says

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Former Alachua County School Board Member Diyonne McGraw is returning to the board, but she doesn’t plan to bring back a former superintendent she hired.

On Tuesday, McGraw won the District 2 school board race, defeating Russell. We asked her if she would reinstate Carlee Simon.

“The community wants to move forward; we want to move forward,” McGraw stated. “We want a superintendent that’s a community builder and someone who can look at the data and adjust.”

Diyonne McGraw was first elected to the Alachua County School Board in 2020. One of the first actions she took, with support from Tina Certain and Leanetta McNealy, was to hire Carlee Simon as superintendent.

McGraw was removed from the board in 2021 by Gov. Ron DeSantis after it was revealed her home was outside of the District 2 boundary. The governor then appointed Mildred Russell to the seat.

Mildred joined with Gunnar Paulson, and Robert Hyatt to fire Simon in a heated school board meeting.

We reached out to Alachua County School Board Member Tina Certain, who won reelection on Tuesday, for comment. She has yet to respond.

