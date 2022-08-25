North Central Florida Treasures: Tweety Bird resin figure

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins tells us the history behind Warner Bros. most famous bird, Tweety bird. He was introduced in 1942 by Bob Clampett during a short called " A tale of two kitties .” The short is based on two cats trying to capture and eat tweety but tweety eventually finds a way to outsmart the two cats.

Later, tweety would feature in over 46 cartoons, played in " Who framed Roger Rabbit " and many others. The name derives from two words, and a lot of confusion over the gender of tweety, but he was a male. In a episode you can recall granny walking into a scene addressing tweety and sylvester with " Hi boys. "

This particular resin figure weighs about 7 pounds and stands 17 inches tall. On the side of the right foot, it has the date of created in 1996. In a retail setting tweety resin figure is worth $500-$700.

