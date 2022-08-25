Oscar Mayer is selling frozen wiener pops

The cold dog is a frozen pop that tastes like a hot dog.
The cold dog is a frozen pop that tastes like a hot dog.(OSCAR MEYER, WTVO, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Hot dogs and popsicles are often considered summer staples, but what about popsicles that taste like hot dogs?

For some reason, it’s a thing.

Oscar Mayer has launched “Cold Dogs” – a frozen pop that tastes like a hot dog with “both refreshing and smokey umami notes.”

It even comes complete with a mustard swirl.

The box says it all with a label reading, “stupid or genius?”

The answer is up to the people who want to pay $2 at the small number of locations where the cold dogs are sold.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi-truck and car collide head-on killing one person on U.S. 441 in High Springs
Driver fleeing traffic stop causes deadly head-on crash in High Springs
Kaitlynn Smith, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting.
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting in Marion County
Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car
WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville
Five people injured in wreck on I-75 in High Springs
Baby ejected during wreck on I-75 in High Springs

Latest News

California plans to require 100% of new cars, trucks and SUVs sold in the state to be powered...
California moves toward phasing out gas-fueled vehicles
President Joe Biden talks about the future during a bill-signing ceremony for the Inflation...
Biden kicks off midterm rally as Democrats see opening
Former professional boxer George Foreman is pictured in this July 15, 2016, photo. Lawsuits...
George Foreman accused of sexual assault
This booking photo taken Wednesday, March 9, 2022, and provided by the Mesa County Sheriff's...
Deputy elections clerk in Colorado to testify against boss
Ukrainian officials say the Russian military has killed three nuclear power plant workers in...
Ukrainian nuclear plant temporarily cut off from power grid