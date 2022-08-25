Season Preview: Riverside Christian Wranglers

Rural school fields a roster of 30 players, including 11 seniors
Riverside Christian makes new step as a program
By Kevin Wells
Published: Aug. 25, 2022
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) -One team entering a whole new world of high school football this fall is the Riverside Christian Wranglers. Led by head coach Steven Hall, the Wranglers are now competing in 11-man football for the first time following five seasons in 6-man and one more in the 8-man division.

Riverside Christian enters year one as a Sunshine State Independent and sets sail on Friday against Georgia Christian.

The Wranglers take the field with a 30-man roster, which isn’t bad for a rural program, and 11 of those players are seniors. But the transition forces an increase in football aptitude.

“It’s going to be fun, you have to do a lot more thinking, mentally it’s going to challenge you, you have more players on the field,” said senior wide receiver / cornerback Carter Hodge. “You have to know what you’re doing, there are more positions to learn, more spots to fill, and the young guys have to step up this year.”

