Second student brings gun to Putnam County elementary school

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Just hours after an elementary school was locked down, another student brought a BB gun to a different school in the county.

Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies say a teacher found a BB gun in the backpack of an 11-year-old student at Kelly Smith Elementary School.

RELATED: Putnam County elementary school locked down over airsoft gun

Deputies did not need to lock down Kelly Smith because of the “swift action” by the teacher.

The student told deputies the gun belonged to a family who may have placed it in the bag without the child’s knowledge.

The BB gun brought to school requires a CO2 cartridge. Deputies say the student’s backpack did not contain a cartridge or BBs.

On Thursday morning, a lockdown was initiated at James A. Long Elementary School just before school started. A 7-year-old student brought an airsoft gun in his backpack.

Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is touting its school shooter protocol as a success after an elementary school was locked down

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.