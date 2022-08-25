Sonic Drive-in in Gainesville will advance to the final 12 in the Dr. Pepper Sonic Games
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The local Sonic Drive-in has advanced to the final 12 in the Dr. Pepper Sonic Games.
The dive-in is at 2162 NW 39th avenue in Gainesville, and the event will start at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday.
The games are a series of challenges and tests designed to get members to give the best customer service and serve up quality every time.
The challenges include trivia matches, a skate-off competition, and obstacle courses.
After the event, there will be a celebratory tailgate-style party.
This event is open to the public.
