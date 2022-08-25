Sonic Drive-in in Gainesville will advance to the final 12 in the Dr. Pepper Sonic Games

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The local Sonic Drive-in has advanced to the final 12 in the Dr. Pepper Sonic Games.

The dive-in is at 2162 NW 39th avenue in Gainesville, and the event will start at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The games are a series of challenges and tests designed to get members to give the best customer service and serve up quality every time.

The challenges include trivia matches, a skate-off competition, and obstacle courses.

After the event, there will be a celebratory tailgate-style party.

This event is open to the public.

