String of thefts solved in Gilchrist County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Gilchrist County sheriff’s deputies say they solved a series of connected burglaries in the northern part of the county.

One stolen ATV was thrown into the Suwannee River.

Deputies were able to find it and pulled it out of the water on Monday.

One person was arrested, and additional charges are coming for another suspect.

Deputies say most of the stolen property was recovered and returned to the owners.

TRENDING STORY: Man arrested after threatening Dollar General store clerks

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monkeypox Outbreak
First Monkeypox case reported in Alachua County
Semi-truck and car collide head-on killing one person on U.S. 441 in High Springs
Driver fleeing traffic stop causes deadly head-on crash in High Springs
Kaitlynn Smith, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting.
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting in Marion County
Five people injured in wreck on I-75 in High Springs
Baby ejected during wreck on I-75 in High Springs

Latest News

One person was arrested, and additional charges are coming for another suspect.
The cars will be used for law enforcement training at FGC's Baker County campus.
Florida Gateway College takes on donation of vehicles for law enforcement training
Two North Central Florida law enforcement agencies train nurses for active shooter medical...
Two North Central Florida law enforcement agencies train nurses for active shooter medical emergencies
Florida Gateway College takes on donation of vehicles for law enforcement training