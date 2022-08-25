String of thefts solved in Gilchrist County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Gilchrist County sheriff’s deputies say they solved a series of connected burglaries in the northern part of the county.

One stolen ATV was thrown into the Suwannee River.

Deputies were able to find it and pulled it out of the water on Monday.

One person was arrested, and additional charges are coming for another suspect.

Deputies say most of the stolen property was recovered and returned to the owners.

