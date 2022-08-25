SunPass users to get a break for six months

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Suncoast drivers who use SunPass on a regular basis will get a break on fees for the next six months, the state announced Thursday.

“SunPass Savings,” is a new toll discount program for customers who use Florida’s Turnpike System and toll facilities owned by the Florida Department of Transportation, including the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

This rewards program will begin Sept. 1, and will run for six months. FDOT estimates it will provide $38 million in relief to drivers.

“As a Miami resident, I know how difficult it can be to battle the traffic and the difference it can make in the daily commute to take a toll road,” said Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez. “This SunPass savings program is going to make the average cost of the daily commute more affordable without having to sacrifice time and efficiency.”

The program will give customers with at least 40 paid transactions a month a 20% credit to their SunPass account. Customers with 80 or more paid transactions will receive a 25% credit each month.

The program applies to two-axle vehicles and is available to customers who use SunPass or other Florida transponders with accounts in good standing.

To learn more about SunPass please visit SunPass.com or call 1-888-TOLL-FLA (1-888-865-5352).

