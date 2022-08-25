Two arrested for harboring missing Columbia County teenager

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies are charging two adults after they lied about harboring a missing 17-year-old girl.

Sheriff’s deputies say they found Dalia Martinez-Lopez, 17, at a friend’s house on Sunday after she went missing four days earlier.

During the investigation, deputies visited the home of James and Robin Kite to ask if they knew where Dalia was. The couple lied to detectives to cover up that they were hiding Dalia from her parents.

Both James and Robin Kite are charged with interfering with custody. They were booked into the Columbia County Jail and have since been released.

“I am thankful Dalia is safe,” said Sheriff Mark Hunter in a statement. “Not knowing if your child is safe has to be the worst feeling a parent can experience. It disappoints me that people who are parents themselves, would intentionally work against law enforcement and deprive other parents of that peace of mind.”

