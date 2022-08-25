Two North Central Florida law enforcement agencies train nurses for active shooter medical emergencies

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “That’s just what we’re trying to do, make the world a better place.”

Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies taught the county school nurses, nurse assistants, and staff how to react in case of an active shooter medical emergency.

Sergeant Todd Thomas told TV20 that the spike in mass shootings initiated the program in 2018. The program was put on hold during the pandemic and has now returned.

“What we’re doing is giving them extra tools, and extra training so that they could help law enforcement, help fire rescue, help medical professionals to try to save lives,” said Sergeant Thomas.

ASO and the Gainesville Police Department both have emergency physicians in their agencies, who taught the course and lectures.

“They’re actually here today, supervising some of the scenarios and providing feedback to the nurses as they go through each scenario,” stated Sergeant Thomas.

The nurses and staff were then put to the test in school shooting scenarios where they had to address the scene and perform life-saving skills.

“We do a little bit of stress inoculation,” said Thomas. “They see some stuff that’s a little disturbing, and they still have to work through it and use those skills and some of that equipment.”

The 4-hour training course was given to 35 Alachua County nurses on this day.

“The nurses are great because their job is to actually physically take care of these children, and help them with their health and safety and well-being.”

Sheriffs’ deputies said their training certificate must be renewed every two years, in case something unthinkable happens.

