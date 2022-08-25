Two teens in Gainesville were arrested for breaking into cars
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 1:10 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police say two teens were arrested after they were caught breaking into cars.
A resident in an apartment on NW 13th St reported two suspicious people wearing masks over their faces and gloves.
The suspects were armed with knives.
They ran when they saw officers but were caught after a brief chase.
