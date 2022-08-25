‘We hope to move forward in a positive direction’: Alachua County Animal Shelter finds hundreds of animals new homes

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Animal Shelter is now admitting some animals after stopping intakes for months due to overcrowding at the shelter.

Almost two months after implementing changes, staff from the Alachua Animal Resources and Care, said they are making progress with their operations.

In a county commission meeting, Alachua County Deputy Manager Carl Smart said the shelter has hired more people.

“If other people can just step up and take a look and give these pets a second chance, it would be very helpful for not only the pets but for the community,” stated resident Michael Boynton.

Officials are partnering with other animal organizations to prevent more overcrowding.

“New relationships are really exciting because they help us get our name out there, get some publicity for the animals in our shelter,” shared the shelter supervisor, Faren Healey.

Staff reported that since June 28 they have reduced the animal population from 342 to 136 animals.

However, shelter staff said they are carefully taking in pets through a more managed program, because of the need. They said just on Wednesday, 18 dogs were turned in.

“We potentially have to limit the amount of strays that come in in one day,” shared Healey. “Those free-roaming, unidentified animals, we want to make sure we have a spot for them here at the shelter.”

Officials also announced they will make facility improvements.

“It’ll hopefully force out the people into not giving up their dogs and also allowing more people to adopt dogs so that we could hopefully give them the loving and caring, supportive lives and families that these animals deserve,” stated resident, Sydnee Vaughan.

Residents encourage people to foster and adopt. “It is rewarding I think. When you’re able to rescue an animal, you definitely feel good about that,” said Boynton.

Staff also encourages people who find strays, to fill out this form, 24PETCONNECT, before turning in found animals to the shelter.

