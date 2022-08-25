‘We hope to move forward in a positive direction’: Alachua County animal shelter found homes for hundreds of animals

Shelter staff says they are carefully intaking pets through a managed program.
Shelter staff says they are carefully intaking pets through a managed program.(WCJB)
By Zitlali Solache
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “We really hope to look forward in a positive direction where we’re working together with the community.”

Almost two months after implementing changes, staff from the Alachua Animal Resources and Care, said they are making progress with their operations.

In a county commission meeting, Alachua County Deputy Manager Carl Smart said the shelter has hired more people.

“If other people can just step up and take a look and give these pets a second chance, it would be very helpful for not only the pets but for the community,” stated resident Michael Boynton.

Officials are partnering with other animal organizations to prevent more overcrowding.

“New relationships are really exciting because they help us get our name out there, get some publicity for the animals in our shelter,” shared the shelter supervisor, Faren Healey.

Staff reported that since June 28th they have reduced the animal population from 342 to 136 animals.

However, shelter staff said they are carefully taking in pets through a more managed program, because of the need. They said just yesterday 18 dogs were turned in.

“We potentially have to limit the amount of strays that come in in one day,” shared Healey. “Those free-roaming, unidentified animals, we want to make sure we have a spot for them here at the shelter.”

Officials also announced they will make facility improvements.

“It’ll hopefully force out the people into not giving up their dogs and also allowing more people to adopt dogs so that we could hopefully give them the loving and caring, supportive lives and families that these animals deserve,” stated resident, Sydnee Vaughan.

Residents encourage people to foster and adopt. “It is rewarding I think. When you’re able to rescue an animal, you definitely feel good about that,” said Boynton.

Staff also encourages people who find strays, to fill out this form, 24PETCONNECT, before turning in found animals to the shelter.

RELATED: ‘There’s an issue that really is a crisis’: Residents voice their concerns about Alachua County Animal Services in commission meeting

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi-truck and car collide head-on killing one person on U.S. 441 in High Springs
Driver fleeing traffic stop causes deadly head-on crash in High Springs
Kaitlynn Smith, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting.
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting in Marion County
Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car
WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville
Five people injured in wreck on I-75 in High Springs
Baby ejected during wreck on I-75 in High Springs

Latest News

Second student brings gun to Putnam County elementary school
Kellen Woolf of Fort White
Columbia County school resource deputies arrest teen for illegal gun possession
Gainesville Child Porn Arrest
MCSO ARRESTS TWO OHIO FUGITIVES