“What’s Up” with WIND FM 8/25

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - You could win a shed for your yard  and what we would bring on a trip to the moon. 

Here’s what you missed in our out-of-this-world chat on WIND FM.

TRENDING STORY: “I have problems”: Carjacker damages inside of patrol car after high speed chase

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi-truck and car collide head-on killing one person on U.S. 441 in High Springs
Driver fleeing traffic stop causes deadly head-on crash in High Springs
Kaitlynn Smith, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting.
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting in Marion County
Five people injured in wreck on I-75 in High Springs
Baby ejected during wreck on I-75 in High Springs
Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car
WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville

Latest News

19 News
Teachers in Ohio’s largest school district reach ‘conceptual agreement’ to end strike
State police search Raquette River
First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 8/25
First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 8/25
Richmond Fire Dept. shortens hiring process
Richmond Fire Dept. shortens hiring process