89th minute goal sinks Gator soccer team vs. Baylor

Alivia Gonzalez buries her second goal of the season in defeat
Gators drop to 1-2-0 overall
By Kevin Wells
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas. (WCJB) -The Florida soccer team took a stomach punch defeat on Thursday, falling to Baylor 2-1 in Austin, Texas, on a goal with under two minutes left in regulation. The Gators drop to 1-2-0 overall and stay in Austin to face the Texas Longhorns on Sunday.

Following a scoreless first half, Baylor got on the board in the 57th minute. Ashley Merrill headed in a corner kick to make it 2-1 Bears.

Florida answered with less than 10 minutes left in regulation. Tessa Barton, who had several good looks at the net, fired a shot off the post, and hustling to score on the rebound was Alivia Gonzalez for her second goal of the season. The game was tied, 1-1.

Unfortunately for Florida, the deadlock lasted only until the 89th minute, when Baylor’s Terry Haven found Gabby Mueller in the middle of the box for the game-winner. Baylor moves to 1-1-1 with the victory.

Sunday’s matchup against Texas concludes Florida’s season-opening four-game road trip. The Gators play their first home game on Thursday, Sept. 1 vs. USF.

