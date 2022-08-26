Alachua County deputies receive grant to step up road safety
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County sheriff’s deputies are getting $2500 to help keep pedestrians safe.
The sheriff’s office got a contract with FDOT to support a campaign aimed at making roads safer for bicyclists and walkers.
Deputies say the money will go toward a high-visibility enforcement initiative to promote road safety.
