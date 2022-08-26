Alachua County deputies receive grant to step up road safety

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County sheriff’s deputies are getting $2500 to help keep pedestrians safe.

The sheriff’s office got a contract with FDOT to support a campaign aimed at making roads safer for bicyclists and walkers.

Deputies say the money will go toward a high-visibility enforcement initiative to promote road safety.

