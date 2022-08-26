Alachua County school officials will promote a free tutoring program

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As the second full week of school nears the end, Alachua County school officials are promoting a free tutoring program called Beyond the Bell.

The program will give students the opportunity to get help from ACPS teachers with language arts, math, science, and social studies.

The program is available for all grades and starts Monday.

