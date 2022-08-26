Alachua County school officials will promote a free tutoring program

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 1:08 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As the second full week of school nears the end, Alachua County school officials are promoting a free tutoring program called Beyond the Bell.

The program will give students the opportunity to get help from ACPS teachers with language arts, math, science, and social studies.

The program is available for all grades and starts Monday.

TRENDING: Gainesville residents continue to protest increasing GRU bills

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting.
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting in Marion County
Semi-truck and car collide head-on killing one person on U.S. 441 in High Springs
Driver fleeing traffic stop causes deadly head-on crash in High Springs
Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car
WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville
Five people injured in wreck on I-75 in High Springs
Baby ejected during wreck on I-75 in High Springs
Kaitlynn Smith, 28, Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants

Latest News

Alachua County school officials will promote a free tutoring program
The Buchholz Bobcats and Columbia Tigers meet at midfield for the pregame coin toss.
Buchholz dominates Columbia, 31-14 for season opening victory
WCJB WEATHER
WCJB WEATHER
Alachua County deputies receive grant to step up road safety