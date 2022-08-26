Annual Heart Walk event set to take place

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Runners, joggers, and walkers are all welcome to the American Heart Association’s annual Heart Walk.

TV20s Lisa Sacaccio tells us what to expect at the Alachua County event next month.

TRENDING STORY: Cedar Key Pier now equipped with sea turtle protection signs

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.