Annual Heart Walk event set to take place
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Runners, joggers, and walkers are all welcome to the American Heart Association’s annual Heart Walk.
TV20s Lisa Sacaccio tells us what to expect at the Alachua County event next month.
TRENDING STORY: Cedar Key Pier now equipped with sea turtle protection signs
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.