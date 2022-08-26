Buchholz dominates Columbia, 31-14 in season opening victory

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Coming off a trip to the state semifinals a season ago, the Buchholz Bobcats didn’t miss a beat in their season-opener against the Columbia Tigers.

Bobcats quarterback Trent Whittemore accounted for three total touchdowns - two on the ground and one through the air - as he led Buchholz to a convincing 31-14 victory against Columbia at Citizens Field on Thursday.

Columbia won the coin toss and elected to receive the opening kickoff, but the offense turned the ball over after starting quarterback Tyler Jefferson fumbled when the Tigers went for it on fourth down. That was the first of two fumbles that plagued the Tigers in the first half, allowing the Bobcats to take a 10-0 lead. Lake City’s finest did manage to finally get on the scoreboard in the second quarter.

With just under nine minutes to play in the first half, Tigers quarterback Evan Umstead threw a perfect pass to Dailyn Bradly who caught the ball in the front left corner of the endzone for a 25-yard touchdown. That was the only score of the half the Tigers would manage, but it cut the deficit to 10-7.

However, on the Bobcats ensuing possession, Whittemore faked a handoff and took off running with the ball around the left edge. He ran down the sideline before cutting back toward midfield, and in the process dropped four Tigers defenders en route to a 66-yard touchdown run to restore Buchholz’ 10-point lead.

The final score of the first half for the Bobcats came just over a minute later. Umstead rolled out to his right and fired a pass to the right sideline, but Jacaree Kelly jumped the pass and intercepted it. The fleet-footed Kelly tore off to the endzone and crossed the plane untouched to send the Citizens Field faithful into a frenzy. The score at halftime was 24-7.

A touchdown by each team in the second half made the final 31-14.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.