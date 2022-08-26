Cedar Key Pier now equipped with sea turtle protection signs

CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB) - Cedar Key Pier joins over 70 other state piers in the Responsible Pier Initiative.

The initiative, also know as RPI, was launched in 2013 by the Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach. A partnership between the center and the University of Florida’s Marine Animal Rescue, or UF MAR, had been in the works for a few years, but talks stalled out during the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. The free partnership makes Cedar Key Pier the first in the Nature Coast with signs on the pier to tell those fishing what to do if they accidentally catch a sea turtle. Suzanna Mickey, a biologist with UF MAR says the first step on the sign is the most important.

“To call an expert. Because some of the steps you take might not seem as intuitive. We don’t want the line cut as short as possible. Call an expert we will talk you though a step,” said Mickey.

There have already been two turtle rescues on the Nature Coast this year. Mickey believes having residents know what to do when a sea turtle is snagged is important.

“The last two Kemp’s Ridley Sea Turtles that we rescued we transported to Clearwater Marine Aquarium for rehabilitation and so we worked with them to release them back here so that the community can feel a sense of ownership so that Cedar Key is taking care of their local wildlife,” said Mickey.

As a way to build that ownership, a turtle rescue demonstration took place with the new signs as a good on the steps to take when attempting a rescue. Valerie Tovar, the Conservation Coordinator at Loggerhead says rescues have gone up in areas with the signs.

“over 1,100 sea turtles interactions with all of our partners and right now we are at a 78 percent success rate with all of those. So, that means 78 % of those sea turtles have been interacted with and been rescued or released right away,” said Tovar.

Terry Winebrenner lives in Cedar Key and participated today so he know what to do if he accidentally catches a sea turtle.

“I hope there is not a sea turtle tangled up in the line. It’s like taking a first aid class you hope you never have to use it, but be prepared if you can,” said Winebrenner.

If you catch a sea turtle on the Nature Coast, you should call UF MAR at (352) 477-0344 or the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at (888) 404-3922.

