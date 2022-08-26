Columbia County Senior Services will hold a BBQ fundraiser

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County Senior Services is having a BBQ fundraiser on Friday.

The fundraiser will run from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

It will be pick up only, and you can do that at 628 SE Allison Court in Lake City.

All meals are $10 and include pulled pork, garlic bread, baked beans, coleslaw, and dessert.

All proceeds will go towards programs provided at or through Columbia County Senior Services.

