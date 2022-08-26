Congressman Dunn, local law enforcement leaders fighting Opioid epidemic

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Opioid epidemic is an issue across the nation and Florida is not immune. It’s an issue that tears at the fabric of most communities in the state.

“We’ve got a new epidemic, pandemic crisis and it’s Fentanyl,” Florida’s 2nd Congressional District Congressman Neal Dunn said.

The Fentanyl and Opioid epidemic is considered a crisis in Florida’s 2nd Congressional District, which covers 19 counties around the panhandle.

“It affects all of us. Not just the people who are addicted to it, but their families and their friends, and really the community around them. It’s something we really have to find a solution to,” Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said.

A solution Dunn is working to find. He held a roundtable discussion Thursday with many area sheriffs and DEA officials. It was a chance for local leaders to tell Dunn what they’re experiencing firsthand.

“23 fatal overdoses last year from Opioids alone, 170-something overdoses that we responded to and that’s just the Bay County Sheriff’s Office,” said Ford.

From the biggest of counties like Bay County, down to the small ones.

“We’re seeing it now with our other arrests, meth arrests, Fentanyl and other narcotics are right there beside it,” Gulf County Sheriff Mike Harris said.

From counties with big cities, down to the most rural.

“These addicts are buying pills from the streets like they’re playing Russian Roulette. They don’t know what they’re going to get. It’s so dangerous, overdoses have doubled in the last couple of years,” Jackson County Sheriff Donald Edenfield said.

Overdoses officials said are caused mostly by pills laced with Fentanyl.

“They’re not getting their prescriptions from a pharmacist, they’re getting them from other people and that’s what’s leading them to overdosing because they don’t know what’s in these pills. The people selling them don’t know the amount of Fentanyl in these pills,” Bay County Special Investigations Division Lieutenant David Higgins said. “My guys, every day, are working on taking Fentanyl off the streets, as well as other drugs Fentanyl is laced in.”

That’s why Dunn said working together to educate the public on the dangers of opioids is key.

“I think we can. I’m hopeful. We have the right brains here,” Dunn said.

Dunn and Ford said these illegal drugs are coming across the southwest border.

We’re told the discussion Thursday will now help Dunn make policy and statute decisions in Washington D.C.

