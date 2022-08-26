Customers, businesses and non-profits can all benefit from the lifestyle giving app, “Givebacks”

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After downloading the Givebacks app, it will automatically donate up to 1% of your purchase to your favorite non-profit and send you 5% cash back.

The app works with 25,000 businesses and 1.6 million non-profits.

Givebacks leaders say nonprofits predict a 30% drop in donations over the next year because of the recession.

“Every transaction should benefit a non-profit, cause or school” said founding team member, Dillon Kalkhurst. “You got nonprofits who are a little worried about the economy. With some of their donors have to choose between filling their gas tanks or making a donation. Givebacks allows you to donate to your favorite charity or non profit simply by shopping as you normally do.”

The TV20 featured charity of the month is the Ronald McDonald House of North Central Florida.

