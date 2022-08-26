Fire truck hit while responding to semi-truck crash on I-75 near Lake City

The morning commute on Interstate 75 was a challenge in North Central Florida due to multiple incidents including two crashes in Columbia County.
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Heavy fog on Friday morning may have contributed to two semi-trucks crashing on the interstate near the U.S. Highway 41 exit between High Springs and Lake City.

Heavy fog on Friday morning may have contributed to two semi-trucks crashing on the interstate near the U.S. Highway 41 exit between High Springs and Lake City.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash caused one of the semis to jackknife.

A responding fire truck in the southbound lanes attempted a U-turn on the interstate to reach the crash. A car rear-ended the fire truck.

That car then veered off the roadway and wrecked. No word yet on any injuries.

The incidents backed up traffic for a majority of the morning rush hour. Traffic started to flow smoothly again before 8:30 a.m.

RELATED: Semi-truck carrying cooking oil bursts into flames on I-75 in Ocala

In Ocala, a semi-truck fire blocked southbound lanes for hours on Friday morning as well.

