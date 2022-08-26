Gainesville residents continue to protest increasing GRU bills

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People from a coalition of organizations throughout Alachua County held a press conference to speak out against the skyrocketing utility rates.

Many people’s bills have doubled and even tripled and for many residents, it’s hard to make their payments. They said GRU is blaming the increase on high natural gas prices.

But officials with GRU said that’s the real reason for the spike and their natural gas prices have increased from $5 in January to almost $10 in June.

“For instance, at my home, we’re gone the whole day and my light bill is almost $400, it’s 398 this month and last month it was 395 and I don’t think it’s going to get lower anytime soon,” said Yennifer Molina.

The coalition will have a teach-in on September 17 where they’ll give 50 people $100 to pay their bill.

