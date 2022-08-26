Gator Insider: Florida treasures new athletic facility

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There’s just one week to go until the 2022 Florida Gator football season kicks off. A little more than eight months have passed since Florida last took the field in a 29-17 loss to UCF in the Gasparilla Bowl. In that time, not only has Billy Napier taken full command of Florida, but the long-awaited opening of the $85 million James W. “Bill” Heavener Football Training Center took place. TV20 Gator Insider Steve Russell breaks down how impactful the new facility is for Florida.

