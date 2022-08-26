Gov. DeSantis suspends Broward School Board members due to Parkland shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis is suspending four Broward School Board members following a grand jury review of the mass shooting at a Parkland high school.

The governor is suspending Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray, and Laurie Rich Levinson from office following the recommendations of the Twentieth Statewide Grand Jury. According to the governor’s office, the suspension is due to their incompetence, neglect of duty, and misuse of authority.

The grand jury was formed by the Florida Supreme Court in February 2019 following the death of 17 people during the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The jury was tasked with determining if there was probable cause that school officials mismanaged funds allocated to schools for safety improvements.

DeSantis has appointed four people to the board, Torey Alston, Manual “Nandy” A. Serrano, Ryan Reiter, and Kevin Tynan.

“It is my duty to suspend people from office when there is clear evidence of incompetence, neglect of duty, misfeasance or malfeasance,” said DeSantis. “The findings of the Statewide Grand Jury affirm the work of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas School Safety Commission. We are grateful to the members of the jury who have dedicated countless hours to this mission and we hope this suspension brings the Parkland community another step towards justice. This action is in the best interest of the residents and students of Broward County and all citizens of Florida.”

